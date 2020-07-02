All apartments in Indianapolis
3427 Aylesford Lane

3427 Aylesford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Aylesford Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Applications fees credited back with a signed lease!*
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Aylesford Lane have any available units?
3427 Aylesford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3427 Aylesford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Aylesford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Aylesford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3427 Aylesford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3427 Aylesford Lane offer parking?
No, 3427 Aylesford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3427 Aylesford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Aylesford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Aylesford Lane have a pool?
No, 3427 Aylesford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3427 Aylesford Lane have accessible units?
No, 3427 Aylesford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Aylesford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3427 Aylesford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3427 Aylesford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3427 Aylesford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

