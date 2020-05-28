All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 16 2019 at 2:02 AM

3321 Grove Berry Lane

3321 Grove Berry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Grove Berry Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage barn, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Grove Berry Lane have any available units?
3321 Grove Berry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 Grove Berry Lane have?
Some of 3321 Grove Berry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Grove Berry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Grove Berry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Grove Berry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 Grove Berry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3321 Grove Berry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3321 Grove Berry Lane offers parking.
Does 3321 Grove Berry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 Grove Berry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Grove Berry Lane have a pool?
No, 3321 Grove Berry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Grove Berry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3321 Grove Berry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Grove Berry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 Grove Berry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
