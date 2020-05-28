3321 Grove Berry Lane

Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage barn, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.