Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3222 Wedgewood Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3222 Wedgewood Dr

3222 Wedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Wedgewood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48880d3095 ---- This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom has 2 living areas, dining area, 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom and 1 bedroom downstairs with attached half bath. All new flooring throughout and freshly painted. The large deck off the back leads to a great back yard with a huge shed. The one car attached garage is great for extra storage or parking. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

