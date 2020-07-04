3222 Wedgewood Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48880d3095 ---- This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom has 2 living areas, dining area, 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom and 1 bedroom downstairs with attached half bath. All new flooring throughout and freshly painted. The large deck off the back leads to a great back yard with a huge shed. The one car attached garage is great for extra storage or parking. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years