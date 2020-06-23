2909 Rouark Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Warm and bright tri-level 4 bed 2 bath home. Living space features beautiful hardwood floors, open to eat in kitchen with access to backyard. Complete with newer cabinets and very nice counter tops. Lower level of the home features a non functioning fireplace as the centerpiece of the living area. Laundry area is located on the lower level. Has a fenced in yard with patio, perfect for entertaining! Additional storage/shed area out back, as well as a storage barn. You'll have plenty of room for storage with this property! Pet Friendly. 2268 sq ft.



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



