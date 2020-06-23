All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

2909 Rouark Circle

2909 Rouark Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Rouark Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Warm and bright tri-level 4 bed 2 bath home. Living space features beautiful hardwood floors, open to eat in kitchen with access to backyard. Complete with newer cabinets and very nice counter tops. Lower level of the home features a non functioning fireplace as the centerpiece of the living area. Laundry area is located on the lower level. Has a fenced in yard with patio, perfect for entertaining! Additional storage/shed area out back, as well as a storage barn. You'll have plenty of room for storage with this property! Pet Friendly. 2268 sq ft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Rouark Circle have any available units?
2909 Rouark Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Rouark Circle have?
Some of 2909 Rouark Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Rouark Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Rouark Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Rouark Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Rouark Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Rouark Circle offer parking?
No, 2909 Rouark Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Rouark Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Rouark Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Rouark Circle have a pool?
No, 2909 Rouark Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Rouark Circle have accessible units?
No, 2909 Rouark Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Rouark Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Rouark Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
