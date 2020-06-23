Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2821 N New Jersey St
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2821 N New Jersey St
2821 N New Jersey St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2821 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
cats allowed
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Check out this spacious updated 3 bedroom duplex. Loaded with character and modern updates. This gem won't last long! Schedule a showing today!
Ask for Austin
Call, text or email
317-766-1137
Austinleasingagent@gmail.com
(RLNE4233296)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2821 N New Jersey St have any available units?
2821 N New Jersey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2821 N New Jersey St have?
Some of 2821 N New Jersey St's amenities include w/d hookup, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2821 N New Jersey St currently offering any rent specials?
2821 N New Jersey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 N New Jersey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 N New Jersey St is pet friendly.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St offer parking?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not offer parking.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St have a pool?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not have a pool.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St have accessible units?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not have units with dishwashers.
