Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2821 N New Jersey St
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

2821 N New Jersey St

2821 N New Jersey St · No Longer Available
Location

2821 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
cats allowed
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Check out this spacious updated 3 bedroom duplex. Loaded with character and modern updates. This gem won't last long! Schedule a showing today!

Ask for Austin
Call, text or email
317-766-1137
Austinleasingagent@gmail.com

(RLNE4233296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 N New Jersey St have any available units?
2821 N New Jersey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 N New Jersey St have?
Some of 2821 N New Jersey St's amenities include w/d hookup, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 N New Jersey St currently offering any rent specials?
2821 N New Jersey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 N New Jersey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 N New Jersey St is pet friendly.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St offer parking?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not offer parking.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St have a pool?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not have a pool.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St have accessible units?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 N New Jersey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 N New Jersey St does not have units with dishwashers.
