Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2 story house is just what you've been looking for. There is a great large front porch and backyard to welcome you home every day. Inside has nice carpeting throughout the house, lots of updated and is very clean. The perfect spot for you and your family. With almost 1600 square feet you will have plenty of space to move around and extra space as well in the basement. Don't let this great house pass you by.