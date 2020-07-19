All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2732 Morning Star Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2732 Morning Star Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2732 Morning Star Drive

2732 Morningstar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2732 Morningstar Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Huge 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home in desirable Parkwood Terrace neighborhood. When you enter the home you're greeted with a living space connecting to a formal dining area with custom built in bookshelves. Flows to a semi open concept kitchen with custom work flooring accented by beautifully handcrafted hardwood cabinets. An eat in kitchen with gas stainless steel appliances, is featured with a extra living space featuring a lovely brick wood burning fireplace with views of the backyard. Backyard is fenced in with patio and storage barn included. Upstairs includes the master with room with vanity and closet, and full bath connected. Home is very warm and inviting. This is a rare find and won't last long. Pet Friendly. 2530 sq ft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have any available units?
2732 Morning Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Morning Star Drive have?
Some of 2732 Morning Star Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Morning Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Morning Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Morning Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 Morning Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive offer parking?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have a pool?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College