All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2036 Country Xing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2036 Country Xing
Last updated September 23 2019 at 9:15 PM

2036 Country Xing

2036 Country Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2036 Country Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bed/2 bath townhome has a 2 car garage and a fenced yard. The master bedroom has a private bath with walk in shower. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, flat-top stove, and an open view to the living room with fireplace. Washer/Dryer hookups in-unit.AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on CraigslistMonthly rent is based on an 18 month leaseProperties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in datesComplete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-...No section 8Application Fee (per adult tenant)One-time Lease Administration Fee
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Country Xing have any available units?
2036 Country Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 Country Xing have?
Some of 2036 Country Xing's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Country Xing currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Country Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Country Xing pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Country Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2036 Country Xing offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Country Xing offers parking.
Does 2036 Country Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Country Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Country Xing have a pool?
No, 2036 Country Xing does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Country Xing have accessible units?
No, 2036 Country Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Country Xing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Country Xing does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College