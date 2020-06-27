2036 Country Xing

Amenities

This 2 bed/2 bath townhome has a 2 car garage and a fenced yard. The master bedroom has a private bath with walk in shower. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, flat-top stove, and an open view to the living room with fireplace. Washer/Dryer hookups in-unit.AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on CraigslistMonthly rent is based on an 18 month leaseProperties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in datesComplete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-...No section 8Application Fee (per adult tenant)One-time Lease Administration Fee

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.