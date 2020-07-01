1229 Pleasant

Amenities

This is a must see 1800. ft. 3 bed, 1.5 bath duplex in Fountain Square. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living areas and dining room. Updated kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Carpeting throughout upstairs bedrooms. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central air. Large backyard. One of the best streets in Fountain Square. Walk to Wildwood, La Margarita and so much more. Minutes from 65 and downtown. Must see. Won't last.



Pets: No restrictions, $250 refundable deposit, $25/ mo / pet.

Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!