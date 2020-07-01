All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1229 Pleasant.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1229 Pleasant
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1229 Pleasant

1229 Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1229 Pleasant Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a must see 1800. ft. 3 bed, 1.5 bath duplex in Fountain Square. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living areas and dining room. Updated kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Carpeting throughout upstairs bedrooms. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central air. Large backyard. One of the best streets in Fountain Square. Walk to Wildwood, La Margarita and so much more. Minutes from 65 and downtown. Must see. Won't last.

Pets: No restrictions, $250 refundable deposit, $25/ mo / pet.
Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Pleasant have any available units?
1229 Pleasant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Pleasant have?
Some of 1229 Pleasant's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Pleasant currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Pleasant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Pleasant pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 Pleasant is pet friendly.
Does 1229 Pleasant offer parking?
No, 1229 Pleasant does not offer parking.
Does 1229 Pleasant have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 Pleasant offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Pleasant have a pool?
No, 1229 Pleasant does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Pleasant have accessible units?
No, 1229 Pleasant does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Pleasant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Pleasant has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College