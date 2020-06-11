All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

1112 N Rural St

1112 N Rural St · No Longer Available
Location

1112 N Rural St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Rural & 10th

Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, unfinished basement, Dining Room,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities except for Water

**owner pays for water**

CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 N Rural St have any available units?
1112 N Rural St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 N Rural St have?
Some of 1112 N Rural St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 N Rural St currently offering any rent specials?
1112 N Rural St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 N Rural St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 N Rural St is pet friendly.
Does 1112 N Rural St offer parking?
No, 1112 N Rural St does not offer parking.
Does 1112 N Rural St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 N Rural St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 N Rural St have a pool?
No, 1112 N Rural St does not have a pool.
Does 1112 N Rural St have accessible units?
No, 1112 N Rural St does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 N Rural St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 N Rural St does not have units with dishwashers.
