1112 N Rural St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Rural & 10th
Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, unfinished basement, Dining Room,
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: All Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities except for Water
**owner pays for water**
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com