All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10840 Orchard Valley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10840 Orchard Valley Way
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

10840 Orchard Valley Way

10840 Orchard Valley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10840 Orchard Valley Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WE’RE SERIOUS ABOUT THIS TRIPLE HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS, REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND A $100 VISA GIFT CARD!!! MOVE IN BY JANUARY 4th WITH THIS AMAZING SLASHED RENT AND RECEIVE A ONE TIIME $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 12 TO 15 MONTH LEASE!!! ADDITIONALLY RECEIVE A $100 VISA GIFT CARD TO BOOT!!! TOTALLY RENOVATED Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Two-story Home with Loft and Fully Fenced Backyard & Wooden deck! Main Level with Stunning Vinyl Wood Flooring has Great Room with Fireplace which Opens to Dining Area which has Beautiful Doors out to the Wood Deck and to the Kitchen boasting Lots of Cabinetry, Stunning Countertop with lots of Space and All Stainless Steel Appliances Included! This Open Concept Floor Plan on the Main Level is Perfect for Entertaining! The Second Story features the Loft, Laundry Room, Large Master Suite with Dual Sinks in the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk-in Closet, and the Additional Two Bedrooms which share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remotes. Easy Access to Interstates and Amenities as well as being less than 25 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

Please note: Washer/Dryer included are tenant responsibility if maintenance needed, or can be removed before move in.

All Electric Home.

Lawrence Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10840 Orchard Valley Way have any available units?
10840 Orchard Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10840 Orchard Valley Way have?
Some of 10840 Orchard Valley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10840 Orchard Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
10840 Orchard Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10840 Orchard Valley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10840 Orchard Valley Way is pet friendly.
Does 10840 Orchard Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 10840 Orchard Valley Way offers parking.
Does 10840 Orchard Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10840 Orchard Valley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10840 Orchard Valley Way have a pool?
No, 10840 Orchard Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 10840 Orchard Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 10840 Orchard Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10840 Orchard Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10840 Orchard Valley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College