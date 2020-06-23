10840 Orchard Valley Way

Amenities

WE’RE SERIOUS ABOUT THIS TRIPLE HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS, REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND A $100 VISA GIFT CARD!!! MOVE IN BY JANUARY 4th WITH THIS AMAZING SLASHED RENT AND RECEIVE A ONE TIIME $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 12 TO 15 MONTH LEASE!!! ADDITIONALLY RECEIVE A $100 VISA GIFT CARD TO BOOT!!! TOTALLY RENOVATED Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Two-story Home with Loft and Fully Fenced Backyard & Wooden deck! Main Level with Stunning Vinyl Wood Flooring has Great Room with Fireplace which Opens to Dining Area which has Beautiful Doors out to the Wood Deck and to the Kitchen boasting Lots of Cabinetry, Stunning Countertop with lots of Space and All Stainless Steel Appliances Included! This Open Concept Floor Plan on the Main Level is Perfect for Entertaining! The Second Story features the Loft, Laundry Room, Large Master Suite with Dual Sinks in the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk-in Closet, and the Additional Two Bedrooms which share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remotes. Easy Access to Interstates and Amenities as well as being less than 25 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



Please note: Washer/Dryer included are tenant responsibility if maintenance needed, or can be removed before move in.



All Electric Home.



Lawrence Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.