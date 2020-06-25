All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

10732 Inspiration Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 Dollars off first full months rent!!!
$500 Dollars off first full months rent!!!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Stop in today and view this beautiful, bright, open concept 3 bedroom 2 bath home! It offers a eat in kitchen that looks into the naturally well lit living space. It has a pantry and laundry space located off of the kitchen. This home comes with Stainless Steel Electric Appliances, the Master Bedroom has a large deep soak tub and a walk in closet. There is also plenty of storage throughout home. The yard is very low maintenance, back yard is fenced in, and over looks serene pond and trail. Did I also mention the 2 car attached garage?!?! This listing won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10732 Inspiration Drive have any available units?
10732 Inspiration Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10732 Inspiration Drive have?
Some of 10732 Inspiration Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10732 Inspiration Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10732 Inspiration Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10732 Inspiration Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10732 Inspiration Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10732 Inspiration Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10732 Inspiration Drive offers parking.
Does 10732 Inspiration Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10732 Inspiration Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10732 Inspiration Drive have a pool?
No, 10732 Inspiration Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10732 Inspiration Drive have accessible units?
No, 10732 Inspiration Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10732 Inspiration Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10732 Inspiration Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
