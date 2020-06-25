10732 Inspiration Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500 Dollars off first full months rent!!!

$500 Dollars off first full months rent!!!



Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Stop in today and view this beautiful, bright, open concept 3 bedroom 2 bath home! It offers a eat in kitchen that looks into the naturally well lit living space. It has a pantry and laundry space located off of the kitchen. This home comes with Stainless Steel Electric Appliances, the Master Bedroom has a large deep soak tub and a walk in closet. There is also plenty of storage throughout home. The yard is very low maintenance, back yard is fenced in, and over looks serene pond and trail. Did I also mention the 2 car attached garage?!?! This listing won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.