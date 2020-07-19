All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10130 Lawnhaven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10130 Lawnhaven Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10130 Lawnhaven Court

10130 Lawnhaven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10130 Lawnhaven Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This charming ranch style home is located in Indianapolis and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,470 square feet of living space. It includes a spacious living room, cozy den/bonus room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, easy-access laundry, fenced-in yard, and so much more just waiting for you to make it yours! There is neutral toned wall-to-wall carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen and bathroom areas. The kitchen comes with black cabinetry, black appliances, and plenty of counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size and all of them offer large closets. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for grilling out, activities, and spending time with family and friends. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10130 Lawnhaven Court have any available units?
10130 Lawnhaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10130 Lawnhaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
10130 Lawnhaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10130 Lawnhaven Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10130 Lawnhaven Court is pet friendly.
Does 10130 Lawnhaven Court offer parking?
No, 10130 Lawnhaven Court does not offer parking.
Does 10130 Lawnhaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10130 Lawnhaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10130 Lawnhaven Court have a pool?
No, 10130 Lawnhaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 10130 Lawnhaven Court have accessible units?
No, 10130 Lawnhaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10130 Lawnhaven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10130 Lawnhaven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10130 Lawnhaven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10130 Lawnhaven Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College