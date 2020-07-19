10130 Lawnhaven Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This charming ranch style home is located in Indianapolis and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,470 square feet of living space. It includes a spacious living room, cozy den/bonus room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, easy-access laundry, fenced-in yard, and so much more just waiting for you to make it yours! There is neutral toned wall-to-wall carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen and bathroom areas. The kitchen comes with black cabinetry, black appliances, and plenty of counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size and all of them offer large closets. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for grilling out, activities, and spending time with family and friends. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.