Garfield Vista

Amenities

range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a00c5480ac ---- Accepting Section 8!!! This lovely & spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment awaits. This perfectly located rental is the ideal home for those that want to be minutes away from work, restaurants and entertainment. You will be close to highway 65 for easy commuting. Also near Downtown Indianapolis! When you enter your wonderful home, you will be greeted by a large living room. This area of the home will make for the perfect place to create a layout where you can come & enjoy your favorite book or watch some TV. Adjacent to be living room will be the kitchen. The kitchen will feature plenty of cabinetry for storage, a split sink and range. A refidgerator is also provided for your convenience. You will be whipping up delicious meals in no time! Heading down the hallway, you will discover the bedrooms. You will have an abundance of space to fit any size bed & you will have a nice window to provide natural lighting. Also the closet will give you for storage room. Lastly from the hallway, there will be the lovely bathroom with tub/shower combo. Come view this wonderful rental before it is gone! *Disclaimer: Photos may not be an accurate depiction of how the unit looks.*