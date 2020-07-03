All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like Garfield Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Garfield Vista
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

Garfield Vista

2830 South East Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2830 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a00c5480ac ---- Accepting Section 8!!! This lovely & spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment awaits. This perfectly located rental is the ideal home for those that want to be minutes away from work, restaurants and entertainment. You will be close to highway 65 for easy commuting. Also near Downtown Indianapolis! When you enter your wonderful home, you will be greeted by a large living room. This area of the home will make for the perfect place to create a layout where you can come & enjoy your favorite book or watch some TV. Adjacent to be living room will be the kitchen. The kitchen will feature plenty of cabinetry for storage, a split sink and range. A refidgerator is also provided for your convenience. You will be whipping up delicious meals in no time! Heading down the hallway, you will discover the bedrooms. You will have an abundance of space to fit any size bed & you will have a nice window to provide natural lighting. Also the closet will give you for storage room. Lastly from the hallway, there will be the lovely bathroom with tub/shower combo. Come view this wonderful rental before it is gone! *Disclaimer: Photos may not be an accurate depiction of how the unit looks.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garfield Vista have any available units?
Garfield Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is Garfield Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Garfield Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garfield Vista pet-friendly?
No, Garfield Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Garfield Vista offer parking?
No, Garfield Vista does not offer parking.
Does Garfield Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Garfield Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Garfield Vista have a pool?
No, Garfield Vista does not have a pool.
Does Garfield Vista have accessible units?
No, Garfield Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Garfield Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Garfield Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Garfield Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, Garfield Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College