All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD

12355 Schoolhouse Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12355 Schoolhouse Rd, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fishers - 3 Br ranch - Three bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Summerlin Trails in Fishers near 116th & Hoosier Road. Gas heat, AC, Fireplace. stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer provided.

(RLNE4624743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD have any available units?
12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD offer parking?
No, 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12355 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis