Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fishers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...
Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
16 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$990
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,051
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
31 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12145 BUBBLING BROOK Drive
12145 Bubbling Brook Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1393 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Townhome overlooking the pond, next door to the pool and fitness center.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Fishers Pointe
1 Unit Available
11503 REAGAN Drive
11503 Reagan Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1824 sqft
Highly Sought After Townhome situated in the heart of Downtown Fishers! This 2BD/4BA Townhome features a 2-Story Entry, 2 Master Suites w/Attached En-Suites & WIC. Custom Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Island & Solid Surface Countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Fishers
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Castleton
44 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
$
51 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Castleton
24 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
37 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$967
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Castleton
12 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$724
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Results within 5 miles of Fishers
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Geist
20 Units Available
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Nora - Far Northside
11 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
17 Units Available
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1265 sqft
Our high-end 1, 2 & 3 bedroom options allow our future residents to pick their perfect home.
Last updated June 14 at 02:04am
Clearwater
32 Units Available
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
Surrounded by beautiful lakes on all sides, this community has recently renovated and brand new units with lakeside views. On-site recreational activities include volleyball, tennis, basketball and a pristine swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
27 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$947
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.
Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
I69-Fall Creek
14 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
2 Bedrooms
$845
3 Bedrooms
$960
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Brendonwood
124 Units Available
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
City Guide for Fishers, IN

Fishers was originally known as Fisher's Switch, then Fisher's Station, because it was a switching station along the railroad between Indianapolis and Chicago.

Like many towns across the United States, Fishers, Indiana, popped up in the 1800s because a section of the Peru and Indianapolis Railroad that was built between Indianapolis and Chicago went through the area. In recent times, the town's population has exploded; in 1990, there were only about 7,000 residents, increasing ten years later to 37,800, and then nearly doubling again in the next decade; the most recent census in 2010 counted nearly 77,000 residents in the growing town. It isn't surprising that the population growth has been so rapid, since job growth in the area over the past decade was an astounding 70.5 percent!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fishers? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fishers, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fishers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

