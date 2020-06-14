99 Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN with gym
Fishers was originally known as Fisher's Switch, then Fisher's Station, because it was a switching station along the railroad between Indianapolis and Chicago.
Like many towns across the United States, Fishers, Indiana, popped up in the 1800s because a section of the Peru and Indianapolis Railroad that was built between Indianapolis and Chicago went through the area. In recent times, the town's population has exploded; in 1990, there were only about 7,000 residents, increasing ten years later to 37,800, and then nearly doubling again in the next decade; the most recent census in 2010 counted nearly 77,000 residents in the growing town. It isn't surprising that the population growth has been so rapid, since job growth in the area over the past decade was an astounding 70.5 percent!
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fishers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.