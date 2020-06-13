Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
$
39 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$965
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
1 of 52

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 01:20am
$
31 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,051
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
17 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Sunblest Farms
1 Unit Available
8908 Torrance Place
8908 Torrence Place, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Great Fishers property located in popular Sunblest Farms off 126th & Lantern Rd. This home is within minutes to downtown Fishers, I69, Ikea and more! Home features fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9072 Teaneck Dr
9072 Teaneox Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2232 sqft
This beautiful corner-unit, townhome in Princeton Woods is a must-see! Located within walking distance of the new Nickel Plate Trail and just a short drive from downtown Fishers! This home features 3 BDRS, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9902 Herald Sq
9902 Herald Square, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1582 sqft
3BD, 2BA ranch home in desirable Fishers location! Large Great room with fireplace. Laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen. Top Rated Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
11813 Traymoore Drive
11813 Traymoore Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2178 sqft
3BDRM, 2.5Ba with Loft. Ryland home has many upgrades. Open floorplan with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Center Island and SS Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout! Irrigation System and Professional Landscaping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9732 Highpoint Ridge
9732 Highpoint Ridge Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style living with soaring ceilings, Open floor plan, 2 bedroom(Main level), Beautiful kitchen w/SS Appliances, high quality custom cabinets and granite countertops, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Custom shower, Attached 2 car

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fishers Pointe
1 Unit Available
11220 Harrington Lane
11220 Harrington Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1608 sqft
Located in top rated Hamilton County with 4-star schools. You'll enjoy your privacy with large trees in the backyard as you sit on the large deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12145 BUBBLING BROOK Drive
12145 Bubbling Brook Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1393 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Townhome overlooking the pond, next door to the pool and fitness center.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9094 Demarest Drive
9094 Demarsst Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse, 3.5 Baths with laminate hardwood floors throughout. Balcony. Great Master Suite. Two car attached Garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12642 Watford Way
12642 Watford Way, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2109 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6010 Southbay Drive
6010 Southbay Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1472 sqft
Lovely townhouse with 2-3BR/2 full & 2 half bathrooms for rent in Fishers! New carpet, paint & other updates! Sleek wood style laminate flooring on the main level in the living room with fireplace & open kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Wildwood Estates
1 Unit Available
11369 Wilderness Trail
11369 Wilderness Trail, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
Beautiful Ranch home in popular Wildwood Estates with mature trees and Open Concept features: Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots counter and cabinet space opens to Dining Room with lots of natural lighting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13069 Raritan Drive
13069 Raritan Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2239 sqft
Immaculate town home for lease available July 1st 2020 in Princeton woods !!!Fully upgraded Open-concept with 2 car attached garage. Gorgeous HW/ laminate flooring on the main level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9055 Rider Drive
9055 Rider Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2562 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/1. Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Townhome For Rent! Main level offers LR/DR combo with beautiful laminate flooring, gourmet Kitchen--All appliances stay! Kitchen opens to deck on Main level and Family Room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
10561 Sand Creek Blvd
10561 Sand Creek Boulevard, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1724 sqft
10561 Sand Creek Blvd Available 06/20/20 COMING SOON! - 3 bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fishers, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fishers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

