Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN with garage

Fishers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,051
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
16 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
31 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9072 Teaneck Dr
9072 Teaneox Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2232 sqft
This beautiful corner-unit, townhome in Princeton Woods is a must-see! Located within walking distance of the new Nickel Plate Trail and just a short drive from downtown Fishers! This home features 3 BDRS, 3.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9902 Herald Sq
9902 Herald Square, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1582 sqft
3BD, 2BA ranch home in desirable Fishers location! Large Great room with fireplace. Laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen. Top Rated Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9732 Highpoint Ridge
9732 Highpoint Ridge Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style living with soaring ceilings, Open floor plan, 2 bedroom(Main level), Beautiful kitchen w/SS Appliances, high quality custom cabinets and granite countertops, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Custom shower, Attached 2 car

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12145 BUBBLING BROOK Drive
12145 Bubbling Brook Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1393 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Townhome overlooking the pond, next door to the pool and fitness center.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9094 Demarest Drive
9094 Demarsst Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse, 3.5 Baths with laminate hardwood floors throughout. Balcony. Great Master Suite. Two car attached Garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10333 Lee Stewart Lane
10333 Lee Stewart Lane, Fishers, IN
6 Bedrooms
$2,050
3272 sqft
Freshly updated 6 bedroom home with fenced in backyard with over 3,200 sq feet of living space.Updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, and painted cabinets. New flooring and paint throughout the house.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12642 Watford Way
12642 Watford Way, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2109 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6010 Southbay Drive
6010 Southbay Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1472 sqft
Lovely townhouse with 2-3BR/2 full & 2 half bathrooms for rent in Fishers! New carpet, paint & other updates! Sleek wood style laminate flooring on the main level in the living room with fireplace & open kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13069 Raritan Drive
13069 Raritan Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2239 sqft
Immaculate town home for lease available July 1st 2020 in Princeton woods !!!Fully upgraded Open-concept with 2 car attached garage. Gorgeous HW/ laminate flooring on the main level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9055 Rider Drive
9055 Rider Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2562 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/1. Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Townhome For Rent! Main level offers LR/DR combo with beautiful laminate flooring, gourmet Kitchen--All appliances stay! Kitchen opens to deck on Main level and Family Room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13294 Middlewood Lane
13294 Middlewood Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1430 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AUGUST 8TH. Beautifully maintained home in quiet, convenient Fishers neighborhood. Neutral color scheme throughout this open concept floorplan. All appliances included. Enjoy the deck installed for your outdoor entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12687 White Chapel Circle
12687 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1540 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13987 Wakefield Pl
13987 Wakefield Place, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
HOME for the holidays! Move in ready FOUR bedroom two and half bath two story in popular Harrison Green. Situated on a .31 acre cul de sac lot there is room to garden, play, and just relax. Spacious deck for barbecues and gatherings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12035 Zircon Lane #300
12035 Zircon Lane, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom, 2.5 full bath condo in Fishers! Luxury vinyl floors in the kitchen and entry, cathedral ceiling and a large walk-in closet in the master.

1 of 21

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
Saxony
1 Unit Available
13428 Alston Drive
13428 Alston Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2200 sqft
Exquisite 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with Basement in Fishers. This Breathtaking Home has about 2200 Sq Ft with a 3 Car Attached Garage and Basement.
City Guide for Fishers, IN

Fishers was originally known as Fisher's Switch, then Fisher's Station, because it was a switching station along the railroad between Indianapolis and Chicago.

Like many towns across the United States, Fishers, Indiana, popped up in the 1800s because a section of the Peru and Indianapolis Railroad that was built between Indianapolis and Chicago went through the area. In recent times, the town's population has exploded; in 1990, there were only about 7,000 residents, increasing ten years later to 37,800, and then nearly doubling again in the next decade; the most recent census in 2010 counted nearly 77,000 residents in the growing town. It isn't surprising that the population growth has been so rapid, since job growth in the area over the past decade was an astounding 70.5 percent!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fishers? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fishers, IN

Fishers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

