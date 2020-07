The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board trash valet yoga

Everything you need or want is waiting for you at The Flats at Fishers Marketplace. The Flats at Fishers Marketplace is excited to be a part of the Fishers Marketplace project. The development will bring an array of shopping and dining options to the area. Our community offers Studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom upscale apartment homes with contemporary finishes for the metro dweller.