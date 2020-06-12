/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM
233 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,646
1536 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
$
31 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1346 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9072 Teaneck Dr
9072 Teaneox Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2232 sqft
This beautiful corner-unit, townhome in Princeton Woods is a must-see! Located within walking distance of the new Nickel Plate Trail and just a short drive from downtown Fishers! This home features 3 BDRS, 3.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9902 Herald Sq
9902 Herald Square, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1582 sqft
3BD, 2BA ranch home in desirable Fishers location! Large Great room with fireplace. Laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen. Top Rated Hamilton Southeastern Schools.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Sandstone
1 Unit Available
11197 Hearthstone Drive
11197 Hearthstone Drive, Fishers, IN
Fantastic 5 Bedroom 3 .
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Sunblest Farms
1 Unit Available
8908 Torrance Place
8908 Torrence Place, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Great Fishers property located in popular Sunblest Farms off 126th & Lantern Rd. This home is within minutes to downtown Fishers, I69, Ikea and more! Home features fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring.
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11813 Traymoore Drive
11813 Traymoore Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2178 sqft
3BDRM, 2.5Ba with Loft. Ryland home has many upgrades. Open floorplan with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Center Island and SS Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout! Irrigation System and Professional Landscaping.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Fishers Pointe
1 Unit Available
11220 Harrington Lane
11220 Harrington Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1608 sqft
Located in top rated Hamilton County with 4-star schools. You'll enjoy your privacy with large trees in the backyard as you sit on the large deck.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wildwood Estates
1 Unit Available
6546 QUAIL RUN
6546 Quail Run, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6546 QUAIL RUN in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9094 Demarest Drive
9094 Demarsst Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse, 3.5 Baths with laminate hardwood floors throughout. Balcony. Great Master Suite. Two car attached Garage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10333 Lee Stewart Lane
10333 Lee Stewart Lane, Fishers, IN
Freshly updated 6 bedroom home with fenced in backyard with over 3,200 sq feet of living space.Updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, and painted cabinets. New flooring and paint throughout the house.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wildwood Estates
1 Unit Available
11369 Wilderness Trail
11369 Wilderness Trail, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
Beautiful Ranch home in popular Wildwood Estates with mature trees and Open Concept features: Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots counter and cabinet space opens to Dining Room with lots of natural lighting.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13069 Raritan Drive
13069 Raritan Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2239 sqft
Immaculate town home for lease available July 1st 2020 in Princeton woods !!!Fully upgraded Open-concept with 2 car attached garage. Gorgeous HW/ laminate flooring on the main level.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9055 Rider Drive
9055 Rider Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2562 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/1. Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Townhome For Rent! Main level offers LR/DR combo with beautiful laminate flooring, gourmet Kitchen--All appliances stay! Kitchen opens to deck on Main level and Family Room with cozy fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
10561 Sand Creek Blvd
10561 Sand Creek Boulevard, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1724 sqft
10561 Sand Creek Blvd Available 06/20/20 COMING SOON! - 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13294 Middlewood Lane
13294 Middlewood Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1430 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AUGUST 8TH. Beautifully maintained home in quiet, convenient Fishers neighborhood. Neutral color scheme throughout this open concept floorplan. All appliances included. Enjoy the deck installed for your outdoor entertaining.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12687 White Chapel Circle
12687 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1540 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13987 Wakefield Pl
13987 Wakefield Place, Fishers, IN
HOME for the holidays! Move in ready FOUR bedroom two and half bath two story in popular Harrison Green. Situated on a .31 acre cul de sac lot there is room to garden, play, and just relax. Spacious deck for barbecues and gatherings.
