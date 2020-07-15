/
furnished apartments
30 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN
11 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1542 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Results within 1 mile of Fishers
54 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
42 Units Available
Castleton
Riverbend Apartments
8850 River Bend Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
987 sqft
Surrounded by two lakes and the White River, this green community offers yoga, a volleyball court, shuffleboard and other recreational activities. Apartments are newly upgraded, and residents can enjoy the poolside coffee bar outside.
Results within 5 miles of Fishers
60 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
17 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1374 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
89 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
16 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
6 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$844
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1000 sqft
This Northside community is only moments away from the entertainment and dining areas of Keystone at the Crossing. Tenants have access to the clubhouse, community pool and gym exclusively for residents.
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*. PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. CALL/TEXT 317.344.
1 Unit Available
The Retreat Condominiums
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
499 South 9th Street
499 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths.
Results within 10 miles of Fishers
24 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
31 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$851
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
25 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$918
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
33 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
15 Units Available
Meridian Hills
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Contact for Availability
Andover
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
3 Units Available
North Central
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,004
755 sqft
Stylish homes in the heart of the bustling Broad Ripple area. Building includes complementary trash pick-up, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Right along the Monon Trail, offering easy access to world-class shopping, dining and more.
2 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
The Springs Apartment Homes
8851 Springside Ln E, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1075 sqft
Situated off I-465 and minutes for parks, restaurants, golfing, shopping centers and Eagle Creek Park. All units have private garage, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, saltwater pool, gym and coffee bar on site.
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
3633 North Salem Street
3633 Salem St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$485
1181 sqft
3633 N Salem St - 1 Bedroom half-double, $485 p/month, $460 deposit, Appliances furnished: Stove, Refrigerator, Window Air-conditioner, Large Basement, 1,180 sq‘, Washer & Dryer Hook-ups, Off-street parking space, Pet friendly, Convenient to
1 Unit Available
Chatard
5833 Norwaldo Ave
5833 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
144 sqft
***THIS IS FOR A ROOM RENTAL*** Furnished room for rent plus private bathroom in house in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. Can use 2nd bedroom as an office.
1 Unit Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
2306 Brightwell Place
2306 Brightwell Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1428 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Perfect Northside Indy Rental! - Property Id: 82471 Located near interstates, shopping & more. In highly sought after gated community on the northwest side of Indy. Condo is tastefully decorated & well appointed, a must see.
