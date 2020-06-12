Apartment List
/
IN
/
fishers
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM

164 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
18 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
40 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
30 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1184 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1090 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9732 Highpoint Ridge
9732 Highpoint Ridge Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style living with soaring ceilings, Open floor plan, 2 bedroom(Main level), Beautiful kitchen w/SS Appliances, high quality custom cabinets and granite countertops, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Custom shower, Attached 2 car

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12145 BUBBLING BROOK Drive
12145 Bubbling Brook Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1393 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Townhome overlooking the pond, next door to the pool and fitness center.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12642 Watford Way
12642 Watford Way, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2109 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Southbay Drive
6010 Southbay Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1472 sqft
Lovely townhouse with 2-3BR/2 full & 2 half bathrooms for rent in Fishers! New carpet, paint & other updates! Sleek wood style laminate flooring on the main level in the living room with fireplace & open kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Fishers
1 Unit Available
11501 Lantern Road
11501 Lantern Rd, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
LIVE IN ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS IN FISHERS! LARGE, UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT HOME. POPULAR FEATURES INCLUDING A WHITE KITCHEN, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, PLANK FLOORING AND NEUTRAL PAINT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12035 Zircon Lane #300
12035 Zircon Lane, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom, 2.5 full bath condo in Fishers! Luxury vinyl floors in the kitchen and entry, cathedral ceiling and a large walk-in closet in the master.

1 of 12

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Fishers Pointe
1 Unit Available
11503 REAGAN Drive
11503 Reagan Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1824 sqft
Highly Sought After Townhome situated in the heart of Downtown Fishers! This 2BD/4BA Townhome features a 2-Story Entry, 2 Master Suites w/Attached En-Suites & WIC. Custom Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Island & Solid Surface Countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Fishers
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Castleton
45 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
53 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Castleton
9 Units Available
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Large living spaces, generous cabinets, and washer and dryer included with each unit. Conveniently located near Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Castleton
12 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Castleton
24 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
40 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1138 sqft
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15495 Martha Street
15495 Martha Street, Hamilton County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
OPEN TO SEE: JUNE 12 THIS FRIDAY FROM 3:30-4:30PM! Bungalow in the Woods. Geist Community Park has Water Access for small crafts. Hamilton Southeastern 4 Star Schools. 2 BR home w/ easy-care ceramic flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Fishers
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
69 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers 3 BedroomsFishers Accessible ApartmentsFishers Apartments under $1,000Fishers Apartments with Balcony
Fishers Apartments with GarageFishers Apartments with GymFishers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFishers Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFishers Apartments with ParkingFishers Apartments with Pool
Fishers Apartments with Washer-DryerFishers Cheap PlacesFishers Dog Friendly ApartmentsFishers Luxury PlacesFishers Pet Friendly PlacesFishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis