101 Luxury Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
68 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$917
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
24 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1542 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9902 Herald Sq
9902 Herald Square, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1582 sqft
3BD, 2BA ranch home in desirable Fishers location! Large Great room with fireplace. Laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen. Top Rated Hamilton Southeastern Schools.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
The Bristols
12472 Buccaneers Drive
12472 Buccaneers Way, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1828 sqft
Spacious home available now, in popular The Bristols in Fishers. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath features a 2 story entrance into the huge living space. Kitchen has a large breakfast nook perfect for mornings. Neutral paint and newer carpets throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
10590 Pleasant View Lane
10590 Pleasant View Lane, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2857 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9224 OAK KNOLL Lane
9224 Oak Knoll Lane, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,449
3289 sqft
This modern and super clean home is Move-In Ready. There is a finished basement with fireplace, HUGE 3 car garage, large private backyard to fall in love with. With almost 3300 feet for you and your family to enjoy the 4 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Eller Run
6244 VALLEYVIEW Drive
6244 Valleyview Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home for lease in Eller Run featuring cathedral ceilings, lots natural lighting. Bright Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Family Room with wood burning fireplace flanked by built-ins.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9301 Maryland Court
9301 Maryland Court, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1622 sqft
This amazing 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath home is in a Great Location On A Cul De Sac In Fishers. The Home Is Super Clean, Modern, Updated, And will be ready for move in September.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
10115 Red Tail Drive
10115 Red Tail Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1863 sqft
4 bedroom home in Fishers, award winning HSE schools. Hardwood floors in magnificent shape, secluded lot with mature trees, multiple entertainment spaces makes this a must see. Additional garage storage.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Limestone Springs
12189 Halite Lane
12189 Halite Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2012 sqft
Great location and clean as a whistle! 3 BR/2 BA home with vaulted ceilings, sky lights and a loft! All bedrooms on the main level. LG storage area and a covered back patio. please call 765-621-4860 to show
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9616 FRONTIER Street
9616 Frontier Street, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1374 sqft
Looking for a ranch in Fishers? Look no further! This 3 bed 2 bath home offers living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, open to kitchen/eat-in breakfast room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
11837 Weathered Edge Drive
11837 Weathered Edge Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3613 sqft
Home available for rent in Sandstone Lakes Available July 20th 2020. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths with 2 car attached garage and fully fenced backyard.
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14533 Hinton Drive
14533 Hinton Drive, Fishers, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5226 sqft
Immaculate fully upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home available July 13th 2020 in Avalon Of Fishers.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard, Fishers, IN
Studio
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9955 Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9094 Demarest Drive
9094 Demarsst Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse, 3.5 Baths with laminate hardwood floors throughout. Balcony. Great Master Suite. Two car attached Garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13069 Raritan Drive
13069 Raritan Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2239 sqft
Immaculate town home for lease available July 1st 2020 in Princeton woods !!!Fully upgraded Open-concept with 2 car attached garage. Gorgeous HW/ laminate flooring on the main level.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9055 Rider Drive
9055 Rider Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2562 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.
