103 Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fishers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$1,015
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
16 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,051
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
$
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
$
31 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.

1 Unit Available
11813 Traymoore Drive
11813 Traymoore Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2178 sqft
3BDRM, 2.5Ba with Loft. Ryland home has many upgrades. Open floorplan with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Center Island and SS Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout! Irrigation System and Professional Landscaping.

1 Unit Available
9732 Highpoint Ridge
9732 Highpoint Ridge Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style living with soaring ceilings, Open floor plan, 2 bedroom(Main level), Beautiful kitchen w/SS Appliances, high quality custom cabinets and granite countertops, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Custom shower, Attached 2 car

1 Unit Available
9094 Demarest Drive
9094 Demarsst Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse, 3.5 Baths with laminate hardwood floors throughout. Balcony. Great Master Suite. Two car attached Garage.

Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.

Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Fishers
$
51 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Castleton
24 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
37 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$967
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

1 Unit Available
12157 Maize Drive
12157 Maize Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1580 sqft
NICE 3 BR/2.5 BATHROOM, 2 STORY HOME LOCATED IN HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOLS. INCLUDES NEWER CARPET & VINYL FLOORING, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES, ETC.
Results within 5 miles of Fishers
I69-Fall Creek
14 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
2 Bedrooms
$835
3 Bedrooms
$960
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Clearwater
32 Units Available
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
Surrounded by beautiful lakes on all sides, this community has recently renovated and brand new units with lakeside views. On-site recreational activities include volleyball, tennis, basketball and a pristine swimming pool.
27 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$947
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.
$
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Castleton
35 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$763
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
I69-Fall Creek
12 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$870
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
City Guide for Fishers, IN

Fishers was originally known as Fisher's Switch, then Fisher's Station, because it was a switching station along the railroad between Indianapolis and Chicago.

Like many towns across the United States, Fishers, Indiana, popped up in the 1800s because a section of the Peru and Indianapolis Railroad that was built between Indianapolis and Chicago went through the area. In recent times, the town's population has exploded; in 1990, there were only about 7,000 residents, increasing ten years later to 37,800, and then nearly doubling again in the next decade; the most recent census in 2010 counted nearly 77,000 residents in the growing town. It isn't surprising that the population growth has been so rapid, since job growth in the area over the past decade was an astounding 70.5 percent!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fishers? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fishers, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fishers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

