33 Studio Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 AM
20 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard, Fishers, IN
Studio
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9955 Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11206 Fall Creek Road
11206 Fall Creek Road, Fishers, IN
Studio
$3,150
Fall Creek Shoppes is situated just off Fall Creek & Brook School Road. Consists of a variety of retailers. Suite 104 & portion of Suite 103 make up this 2,100 square foot space.
Results within 5 miles of Fishers
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
60 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
15 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Executive Drive
40 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$5,543
Great opportunity for an updated office space located close to downtown Carmel, shopping & restaurants. Easy access to US 31 & Keystone Parkway! Ample parking! Updated facility! Your sign on building.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
984 Logan Street, Suite #201
984 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$480
355 sqft
2nd floor office space This is a second floor commercial space. All utilities are included. Free secure WIFI in the space.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
982 Logan St.
982 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
3755 sqft
1st floor 1300 Sf Mezzanine 1130 Sf Basement 1325 Sf Total 3755... Non divisible This is a Retail space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Castleton
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,250
Just under 2000 square feet of first floor office space in Allison Pointe Office Park. This space has lots of windows allowing natural light, 2 private offices, an entry/reception area and remaining open space to build out or use as is.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Executive Drive
20 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$1,450
Updated and Modern! Carmel Centerpointe offers prestige, success and convenience with affordable rents. Located in the heart of Carmel off Rangeline Road. Across from The Kroger Super Store and The new Proscenium.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Executive Drive
75 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$1,571
Updated and Modern! Carmel Centerpointe offers prestige, success and convenience with affordable rents. Located in the heart of Carmel off Rangeline Road. Across from The Kroger Super Store and The new Proscenium.
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1250 East CONNER Street
1250 Conner St, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$2,950
Iconic Victorian architecture in the William Craig House, built in 1893. Was moved onto new foundation in 1987 and totally restored. All mechanical systems and roof are newer, abundant cat5 wiring in place.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
499 South 9th Street
499 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths.
Results within 10 miles of Fishers
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$676
325 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$499
288 sqft
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
25 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Arlington Woods
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$599
578 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 AM
18 Units Available
Broad Ripple
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
11 Units Available
Millersville
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$630
520 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 AM
35 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
450 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated December 28 at 01:19 AM
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,180
571 sqft
Close to Broad Ripple Village with its many shops, restaurants and clubs. Apartments and townhomes featuring exposed-brick walls, hardwood floors and enclosed patios. Community overlooks and provides direct access to the Monon Trail.
