Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

532 Hinman

532 Hinman Ave · (312) 702-9578
Location

532 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit W2 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
532 Hinman AVENUE, #W2 - Property Id: 292771

Spacious 1BR apartment with hardwood floors in Rgers Park.
Community Amenities: On-Site Maintenance, Public Transportation, Recycling, Availability 24 Hours, Controlled Access/Gated, Laundry Room, Spanish Speaking Staff, Close to Downtown Evanston, Off Street Parking, Heat, Water, & Sewage Removal Included, Pet Friendly.
*Photos may be of a similar unit in building.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Property Id 292771

(RLNE5828218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

