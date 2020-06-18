312 Lee St 943 GDN

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 5 Bedroom in North Suburbs **VIDEO TOUR** - Property Id: 289312



Heat included



Huge pet friendly five bedroom w/ brand new renovations. Located on a tranquil tree-lined street just 4 blocks from downtown Evanston and 3 blocks from the lake. You're a short walk from the Main street CTA purple line and Metra station, Trader joes, Northwestern University and countless eateries/shops. This unit has hardwood floors, dishwasher, In-unit laundry and plenty of closet/storage space.



Pioneer Realty Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289312

Property Id 289312



(RLNE5826331)