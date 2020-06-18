All apartments in Evanston
312 Lee St 943 GDN

312 Lee St · (773) 931-5987
Location

312 Lee St, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 943 GDN · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 5 Bedroom in North Suburbs **VIDEO TOUR** - Property Id: 289312

Heat included

Huge pet friendly five bedroom w/ brand new renovations. Located on a tranquil tree-lined street just 4 blocks from downtown Evanston and 3 blocks from the lake. You're a short walk from the Main street CTA purple line and Metra station, Trader joes, Northwestern University and countless eateries/shops. This unit has hardwood floors, dishwasher, In-unit laundry and plenty of closet/storage space.

Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289312
Property Id 289312

(RLNE5826331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

