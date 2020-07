Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center coffee bar concierge gym parking bbq/grill bike storage lobby package receiving cats allowed elevator on-site laundry

On the eastern edge of Hyde Park – one of Chicago’s most vibrant neighborhoods – stands Twin Towers. Enjoy tranquil views of Lake Michigan and be just steps away from the buzz of the University of Chicago. Rich in culture and diversity, Hyde Park features a cornucopia of restaurants, galleries, coffee shops and stores – all within a short stroll from home. Twin Towers features modern, comfortable apartments with large windows, fully-equipped kitchens and an inviting lobby. For those who need to get downtown or beyond, transportation options abound, including Lake Shore Drive, Metra and CTA.