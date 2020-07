Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room google fiber green community guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

A starting point, a resting place, a workspace, a home, a hangout, a nightspot, a day spa, a gateway, a destination, a gym, a landmark. The Paragon is this and more. Located in the Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood, within easy walking distance to the museum campus, Grant Park and a host of other interesting destinations, this is rental living defined by excellence. This is the Paragon, a beacon of possibilities. Brand new apartment homes now leasing.