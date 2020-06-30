Amenities

Beautiful wrap around views of Lake Shore Park, Lake Michigan, Navy Pier and Chicago's skyline from every window of this corner unit in The Pearson, one of the most desirable buildings in Streeterville close to Michigan Ave, museums, restaurants, parks and lake. Watch the Navy Pier fireworks or sunsets from your large balcony with views of Oak Street Beach. 24 hr door staff, 3200 sq. ft gym; rooftop deck and club room. Stainless steel & granite kitchen with eat in area, split floor plan for privacy, large master bed/bath with separate shower & Jacuzzi tub. 2nd bed en suite plus additional guest powder room. Well managed, friendly, caring staff. Residents LOVE living in The Pearson.