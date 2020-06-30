All apartments in Chicago
Pearson

250 East Pearson Street · (312) 590-7590
Location

250 East Pearson Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1611 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful wrap around views of Lake Shore Park, Lake Michigan, Navy Pier and Chicago's skyline from every window of this corner unit in The Pearson, one of the most desirable buildings in Streeterville close to Michigan Ave, museums, restaurants, parks and lake. Watch the Navy Pier fireworks or sunsets from your large balcony with views of Oak Street Beach. 24 hr door staff, 3200 sq. ft gym; rooftop deck and club room. Stainless steel & granite kitchen with eat in area, split floor plan for privacy, large master bed/bath with separate shower & Jacuzzi tub. 2nd bed en suite plus additional guest powder room. Well managed, friendly, caring staff. Residents LOVE living in The Pearson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pearson have any available units?
Pearson has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pearson have?
Some of Pearson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pearson currently offering any rent specials?
Pearson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pearson pet-friendly?
No, Pearson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Pearson offer parking?
Yes, Pearson offers parking.
Does Pearson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pearson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pearson have a pool?
No, Pearson does not have a pool.
Does Pearson have accessible units?
No, Pearson does not have accessible units.
Does Pearson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pearson has units with dishwashers.
