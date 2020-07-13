All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Pangea Lakes

13300 S Indiana Ave · (312) 878-2743
Location

13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60827
Riverdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Lakes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Pangea Lakes! This 154 unit community features 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and town homes with parking, on-site laundry facility, pre-wired phone/cable, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, quality appliances, air conditioning and more. Pangea Lakes is also located near public transit like Metra Electric, Prairie Street Station Commuter Rail, 123rd Street Station Commuter Rail, 353 95th - River Oaks, 348 Harvey, 108 Halsted/95th and 34 South Michigan bus lines. Call today to set a showing. Pangea Quality & Service Guaranteed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Lakes have any available units?
Pangea Lakes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Lakes have?
Some of Pangea Lakes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Lakes offers parking.
Does Pangea Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Lakes have a pool?
No, Pangea Lakes does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Lakes have accessible units?
No, Pangea Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Lakes have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea Lakes does not have units with dishwashers.
