Amenities
Welcome to Pangea Lakes! This 154 unit community features 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and town homes with parking, on-site laundry facility, pre-wired phone/cable, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, quality appliances, air conditioning and more. Pangea Lakes is also located near public transit like Metra Electric, Prairie Street Station Commuter Rail, 123rd Street Station Commuter Rail, 353 95th - River Oaks, 348 Harvey, 108 Halsted/95th and 34 South Michigan bus lines. Call today to set a showing. Pangea Quality & Service Guaranteed!