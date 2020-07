Amenities

This 32-unit property in South Shore, Chicago features amenities like On-Site Laundry, Free Internet, and Security Cameras. Apartments at 7700 S Kingston may include Hardwood Floors, Free Heat, High-end Finishes, Dining Room, and Eat-in Kitchen. Live within walking distance to Big Shark Restaurant, Family Dollar, and Rainbow Beach. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the Windsor Park stop and the 5, 75, & 95 bus lines.Call today to schedule a showing!