Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments

Amenities
Welcome to 801 E Drexel Square, apartments near the University of Chicago! This 40-unit apartment building in Hyde Park, Chicago features on-site laundry, wireless internet, pre-wired phone/cable, and security cameras. Studio, one-bedroom, & two-bedroom apartments available that may include a balcony, bonus room/den, central AC, granite countertops, and hardwood floors! Walking distance to Washington Park, Walgreens, Subway Restaurants, and The University of Chicago. This location is easily accessible via CTA Green & Red Lines at 51st or CTA bus lines 2, 4, 15, & 172. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!
Nearby Pangea Apartments
Washington Park Apartments
Hyde Park Apartments
Grand Crossing Apartments
Bronzeville Apartments