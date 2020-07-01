All apartments in Chicago
Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments

801 E Drexel Sq · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 E Drexel Sq, Chicago, IL 60615
Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 805-1E · Avail. now

$985

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
internet access
Welcome to 801 E Drexel Square, apartments near the University of Chicago! This 40-unit apartment building in Hyde Park, Chicago features on-site laundry, wireless internet, pre-wired phone/cable, and security cameras. Studio, one-bedroom, & two-bedroom apartments available that may include a balcony, bonus room/den, central AC, granite countertops, and hardwood floors! Walking distance to Washington Park, Walgreens, Subway Restaurants, and The University of Chicago. This location is easily accessible via CTA Green & Red Lines at 51st or CTA bus lines 2, 4, 15, & 172. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments have any available units?
Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments have?
Some of Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments offer parking?
No, Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
