Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry internet access

Welcome to 801 E Drexel Square, apartments near the University of Chicago! This 40-unit apartment building in Hyde Park, Chicago features on-site laundry, wireless internet, pre-wired phone/cable, and security cameras. Studio, one-bedroom, & two-bedroom apartments available that may include a balcony, bonus room/den, central AC, granite countertops, and hardwood floors! Walking distance to Washington Park, Walgreens, Subway Restaurants, and The University of Chicago. This location is easily accessible via CTA Green & Red Lines at 51st or CTA bus lines 2, 4, 15, & 172. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!



Nearby Pangea Apartments



Washington Park Apartments

Hyde Park Apartments

Grand Crossing Apartments

Bronzeville Apartments