Chicago, IL
Bittersweet
Bittersweet

5516 North Kenmore Avenue · (708) 446-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
5516 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
on-site laundry
Great One Bedroom Apartment in Edgewater - Close to the Lakefront Trail!
Great 1 bedroom apartment available in Edgewater! Apartment features beautiful hardwood floors, new kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious living area, ample closet and storage space. On-site laundry room! Heat, Water, Cooking gas included! Convenient location close to Jewel, transportation, shopping and more. Easy access to the Lakefront Trail and beach. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bittersweet have any available units?
Bittersweet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Bittersweet have?
Some of Bittersweet's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bittersweet currently offering any rent specials?
Bittersweet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bittersweet pet-friendly?
No, Bittersweet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Bittersweet offer parking?
No, Bittersweet does not offer parking.
Does Bittersweet have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bittersweet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bittersweet have a pool?
No, Bittersweet does not have a pool.
Does Bittersweet have accessible units?
No, Bittersweet does not have accessible units.
Does Bittersweet have units with dishwashers?
No, Bittersweet does not have units with dishwashers.
