Bittersweet

Great One Bedroom Apartment in Edgewater - Close to the Lakefront Trail!
Great 1 bedroom apartment available in Edgewater! Apartment features beautiful hardwood floors, new kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious living area, ample closet and storage space. On-site laundry room! Heat, Water, Cooking gas included! Convenient location close to Jewel, transportation, shopping and more. Easy access to the Lakefront Trail and beach. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.