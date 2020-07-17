9910 S Paxton Ave

Amenities

3bed/1bath House for Rent in Jeffrey Manor - Available Now - Single story, ranch-style home for rent in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. Home features 3beds/1bath, laminate wood flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has formica countertops and oak cabinetry. Bathroom has new vanity and shower tile. Full, finished basement provides tons of space for a recreation room, TV den, playroom, etc. Front and back yards.



Home has a gas furnace forced air heating system.



