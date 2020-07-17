All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9910 S Paxton Ave

9910 South Paxton Avenue · (312) 757-1686 ext. 1
Location

9910 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Deering

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9910 S Paxton Ave · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
3bed/1bath House for Rent in Jeffrey Manor - Available Now - Single story, ranch-style home for rent in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. Home features 3beds/1bath, laminate wood flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has formica countertops and oak cabinetry. Bathroom has new vanity and shower tile. Full, finished basement provides tons of space for a recreation room, TV den, playroom, etc. Front and back yards.

Home has a gas furnace forced air heating system.

(RLNE5891359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 S Paxton Ave have any available units?
9910 S Paxton Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 9910 S Paxton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9910 S Paxton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 S Paxton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9910 S Paxton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 9910 S Paxton Ave offer parking?
No, 9910 S Paxton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9910 S Paxton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9910 S Paxton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 S Paxton Ave have a pool?
No, 9910 S Paxton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9910 S Paxton Ave have accessible units?
No, 9910 S Paxton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 S Paxton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9910 S Paxton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9910 S Paxton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9910 S Paxton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
