Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:48 PM

945 West 31st Place

945 West 31st Place · (773) 682-9577
Location

945 West 31st Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Newly rehabbed, top floor 2 bed/1 bath in the heart of Bridgeport. Apartment features fresh paint, new flooring, new shower tile, central heating, and a balcony. Good size bedrooms that can fit any sized bed. Laundry in building. Top floor apartment of a two story building, no neighbors above you! No security deposit, only move-in fee. No pets. Location, location, location. Tons of restaurants, coffee shops, and nightlife near by! Grocery store 4 blocks away. Easy access to expressway. Free street parking. Escape to beautiful Palmisano Park, just a 10 minute walk away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 West 31st Place have any available units?
945 West 31st Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 West 31st Place have?
Some of 945 West 31st Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 West 31st Place currently offering any rent specials?
945 West 31st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 West 31st Place pet-friendly?
No, 945 West 31st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 945 West 31st Place offer parking?
No, 945 West 31st Place does not offer parking.
Does 945 West 31st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 West 31st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 West 31st Place have a pool?
No, 945 West 31st Place does not have a pool.
Does 945 West 31st Place have accessible units?
No, 945 West 31st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 945 West 31st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 West 31st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
