945 West 31st Place

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

Newly rehabbed, top floor 2 bed/1 bath in the heart of Bridgeport. Apartment features fresh paint, new flooring, new shower tile, central heating, and a balcony. Good size bedrooms that can fit any sized bed. Laundry in building. Top floor apartment of a two story building, no neighbors above you! No security deposit, only move-in fee. No pets. Location, location, location. Tons of restaurants, coffee shops, and nightlife near by! Grocery store 4 blocks away. Easy access to expressway. Free street parking. Escape to beautiful Palmisano Park, just a 10 minute walk away!