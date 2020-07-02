All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

941 N Racine Ave

941 North Racine Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

941 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
941 NORTH RACINE AVENUE - Property Id: 310987

Steller 3 bed 2 bath single family home with yard!
Bright sunny, single family home with backyard! This 3 level home is tuck away on a quiet tree lined street. Built in 1995 3 bed 2 bath, new kitchen, new hardwood floor, granite, washer dryer, deck, 1 car garage. Walking distance to EL & entertainment…and easy access to xway. Available now!- Presented by Fulton Grace

Amenities:
Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Patio, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/941-n-racine-ave-chicago-il/310987
Property Id 310987

(RLNE5953313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 N Racine Ave have any available units?
941 N Racine Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 N Racine Ave have?
Some of 941 N Racine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 N Racine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
941 N Racine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 N Racine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 N Racine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 941 N Racine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 941 N Racine Ave offers parking.
Does 941 N Racine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 N Racine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 N Racine Ave have a pool?
No, 941 N Racine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 941 N Racine Ave have accessible units?
No, 941 N Racine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 941 N Racine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 N Racine Ave has units with dishwashers.
