Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

941 NORTH RACINE AVENUE - Property Id: 310987



Steller 3 bed 2 bath single family home with yard!

Bright sunny, single family home with backyard! This 3 level home is tuck away on a quiet tree lined street. Built in 1995 3 bed 2 bath, new kitchen, new hardwood floor, granite, washer dryer, deck, 1 car garage. Walking distance to EL & entertainment…and easy access to xway. Available now!- Presented by Fulton Grace



Amenities:

Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Patio, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/941-n-racine-ave-chicago-il/310987

Property Id 310987



(RLNE5953313)