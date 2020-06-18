936 W 19th St

Amenities

4 BEDROOM- 4.5 BATHROOM! BEAUTIFUL UNIT IN PILSEN! - Property Id: 295969



4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Pilsen apartment! The apartment has a striking mixture of classic finishes and new updates of exposed brick, and tile in the entries and bathroom, vintage farm sink, vintage trim, new kitchen appliances plus a dishwasher. Closets have Elfa organizing shelves included. Laundry in-unit, central A/C and heat. Pet friendly, no pet fees required. Walking distance from 18th st bars, cafes and restaurants and CTA.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

