923 W Waveland Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Fantastic 1bed in Wrigleyville close to CTA - Property Id: 224106



Fantastic affordable 1bed/1bath in fantastic Wrigleyville/ Lakeview location just a block from Wrigley Field and steps from Halsted Street and Red Line CTA.



Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to schedule a showing.



Apartment Features:

Hardwood flooring

Lots of natural light

Pantry

Ample closet space

Back deck

Laundry in building

Transit nearby



Price listed includes $30/month mandatory service fee



Pet Policy:

Dogs and cats allowed



Rikki Mueller

857-225-0029

JMG Management Inc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224106

Property Id 224106



(RLNE5857263)