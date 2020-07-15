Rent Calculator
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
923 W Waveland Ave
923 West Waveland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
923 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic 1bed in Wrigleyville close to CTA - Property Id: 224106
Fantastic affordable 1bed/1bath in fantastic Wrigleyville/ Lakeview location just a block from Wrigley Field and steps from Halsted Street and Red Line CTA.
Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to schedule a showing.
Apartment Features:
Hardwood flooring
Lots of natural light
Pantry
Ample closet space
Back deck
Laundry in building
Transit nearby
Price listed includes $30/month mandatory service fee
Pet Policy:
Dogs and cats allowed
Rikki Mueller
857-225-0029
JMG Management Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224106
Property Id 224106
(RLNE5857263)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 923 W Waveland Ave have any available units?
923 W Waveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 923 W Waveland Ave have?
Some of 923 W Waveland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 923 W Waveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
923 W Waveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 W Waveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 W Waveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave offer parking?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave have a pool?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
