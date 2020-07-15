All apartments in Chicago
923 W Waveland Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

923 W Waveland Ave

923 West Waveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

923 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic 1bed in Wrigleyville close to CTA - Property Id: 224106

Fantastic affordable 1bed/1bath in fantastic Wrigleyville/ Lakeview location just a block from Wrigley Field and steps from Halsted Street and Red Line CTA.

Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to schedule a showing.

Apartment Features:
Hardwood flooring
Lots of natural light
Pantry
Ample closet space
Back deck
Laundry in building
Transit nearby

Price listed includes $30/month mandatory service fee

Pet Policy:
Dogs and cats allowed

Rikki Mueller
857-225-0029
JMG Management Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224106
Property Id 224106

(RLNE5857263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 W Waveland Ave have any available units?
923 W Waveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 W Waveland Ave have?
Some of 923 W Waveland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 W Waveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
923 W Waveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 W Waveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 W Waveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave offer parking?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave have a pool?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 923 W Waveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 W Waveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
