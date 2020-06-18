All apartments in Chicago
921 South Oakley Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

921 South Oakley Boulevard

921 South Oakley Boulevard · (815) 325-8594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 South Oakley Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Amazing location with this 2 bed - 1 bath on the beautiful, tree-lined, Oakley Blvd. *Parking included in the price!* Generous sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Beautifully landscaped shared back yard perfect for summer evenings. Unit also features central a/c, in-unit laundry, and bike storage! Ideal for UIC students, Medical District professionals, or anyone working in the loop. Steps from Taylor St and all it has to offer. Easy access to I-290 and the Metra. Available August 1st. Video Tour available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 South Oakley Boulevard have any available units?
921 South Oakley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 921 South Oakley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
921 South Oakley Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 South Oakley Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 921 South Oakley Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 921 South Oakley Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 921 South Oakley Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 921 South Oakley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 South Oakley Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 South Oakley Boulevard have a pool?
No, 921 South Oakley Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 921 South Oakley Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 921 South Oakley Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 921 South Oakley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 South Oakley Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 South Oakley Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 South Oakley Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
