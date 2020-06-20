917 W Dakin St 102

Amenities
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Lakeview - Property Id: 200107
1 bedroom apartment in Lakeview, just North of Wrigley Field! Features hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan, dishwasher, good sized bedroom. Laundry available on-site. 1/2 block to Sheridan Red line. Close to restaurants, nightlife, grocery and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Property Id 200107
