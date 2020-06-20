All apartments in Chicago
917 W Dakin St 102

917 West Dakin Street · (847) 682-6346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

917 West Dakin Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Lakeview - Property Id: 200107

1 bedroom apartment in Lakeview, just North of Wrigley Field! Features hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan, dishwasher, good sized bedroom. Laundry available on-site. 1/2 block to Sheridan Red line. Close to restaurants, nightlife, grocery and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200107
Property Id 200107

(RLNE5730635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 W Dakin St 102 have any available units?
917 W Dakin St 102 has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 917 W Dakin St 102 currently offering any rent specials?
917 W Dakin St 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 W Dakin St 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 W Dakin St 102 is pet friendly.
Does 917 W Dakin St 102 offer parking?
No, 917 W Dakin St 102 does not offer parking.
Does 917 W Dakin St 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 W Dakin St 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 W Dakin St 102 have a pool?
No, 917 W Dakin St 102 does not have a pool.
Does 917 W Dakin St 102 have accessible units?
No, 917 W Dakin St 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 917 W Dakin St 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 W Dakin St 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 W Dakin St 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 W Dakin St 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
