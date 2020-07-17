All apartments in Chicago
908 N Damen Ave 3F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

908 N Damen Ave 3F

908 North Damen Avenue · (708) 977-6855
Location

908 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3F Available 08/01/20 Fantastic 3 bed 1 bath in Ukrainian Village - Property Id: 305104

This great unit is located in the residential Ukrainian Village and is just a block away from East Village. Chicago Ave is just a short walk away and there are many different restaurants, bar, convenient stores, as well as a Mariano's for groceries in the area. The Damen and Iowa bus stop is right nearby.

908 N Damen - Unit 3F
Rent: $2,250
Available: 8/1

Features:
Hardwood Floors
Queen Sized Bedrooms
Stainless Steal Appliances
In-Unit Laundry
Central Heat/Air
Nice Natural Light
Pet Friendly
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT

Contact:
Matt Lowy
Peak Realty Chicago
matt@peakrealtychicago.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/908-n-damen-ave-chicago-il-unit-3f/305104
Property Id 305104

(RLNE5968237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 N Damen Ave 3F have any available units?
908 N Damen Ave 3F has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 N Damen Ave 3F have?
Some of 908 N Damen Ave 3F's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 N Damen Ave 3F currently offering any rent specials?
908 N Damen Ave 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 N Damen Ave 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 N Damen Ave 3F is pet friendly.
Does 908 N Damen Ave 3F offer parking?
No, 908 N Damen Ave 3F does not offer parking.
Does 908 N Damen Ave 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 N Damen Ave 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 N Damen Ave 3F have a pool?
No, 908 N Damen Ave 3F does not have a pool.
Does 908 N Damen Ave 3F have accessible units?
No, 908 N Damen Ave 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 908 N Damen Ave 3F have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 N Damen Ave 3F does not have units with dishwashers.
