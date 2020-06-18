All apartments in Chicago
905 North Orleans St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:02 PM

905 North Orleans St.

905 North Orleans Street · (312) 508-1255
Location

905 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Equal housing opportunity. Rates and availability change daily, contact agent for details. Carlson Realty Group Relocating and feeling overwhelmed? CRG has specialized in helping new hires, students, and couples rent sight-unseen for over 5 years. Whether you're seeking listings for a specific area or prefer help choosing a neighborhood: we give unbiased suggestions and will send listings with exact photos, addresses, and pricing. After narrowing down your top choices, we'll take walkthrough videos, assist with the application process and follow up after to make sure you like living in your new home. Testimonials available on our website!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 North Orleans St. have any available units?
905 North Orleans St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 North Orleans St. have?
Some of 905 North Orleans St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 North Orleans St. currently offering any rent specials?
905 North Orleans St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 North Orleans St. pet-friendly?
No, 905 North Orleans St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 905 North Orleans St. offer parking?
Yes, 905 North Orleans St. does offer parking.
Does 905 North Orleans St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 North Orleans St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 North Orleans St. have a pool?
Yes, 905 North Orleans St. has a pool.
Does 905 North Orleans St. have accessible units?
No, 905 North Orleans St. does not have accessible units.
Does 905 North Orleans St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 North Orleans St. has units with dishwashers.
