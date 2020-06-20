All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 901 S Plymouth Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
901 S Plymouth Ct
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

901 S Plymouth Ct

901 South Plymouth Court · (201) 696-5160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

901 South Plymouth Court, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Located at the heart of Dearborn Park, this newly renovated apartment is a perfect combination of old time elegance and modern appeal. Completely redone kitchen with open design, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The apartment features beautiful hardwood throughout living room and bedrooms, 270 degree views of Dearborn Park and the downtown Chicago skyline, tons of natural light from its south exposure supplemented by contemporary LED lightings.

The building is very conveniently located – three blocks away from the iconic Grant Park, stones-throw away from the hustle and bustle of State Street and various L-trains, and less than a 10 minute walk from Jewel, Trader Joes, and Whole Foods. Did I mention that the building also comes with its very own swimming pool?

Originally priced at $2,550/month, we’re now offering discounts for early move ins by discounting rent down to only $2,450/month when you move in anytime between now and July 1st.

With all its glamor and the large discounts we’re offering, this apartment is a one of kind germ you do not want to miss. Come and see for yourself! In person and virtual tours (via Zoom or Skype) available.

For a preview of what the apartment looks like, check out its virtual tour at https://youtu.be/Sdu6d5AMjEM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 S Plymouth Ct have any available units?
901 S Plymouth Ct has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 S Plymouth Ct have?
Some of 901 S Plymouth Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 S Plymouth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
901 S Plymouth Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 S Plymouth Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 S Plymouth Ct is pet friendly.
Does 901 S Plymouth Ct offer parking?
No, 901 S Plymouth Ct does not offer parking.
Does 901 S Plymouth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 S Plymouth Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 S Plymouth Ct have a pool?
Yes, 901 S Plymouth Ct has a pool.
Does 901 S Plymouth Ct have accessible units?
No, 901 S Plymouth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 901 S Plymouth Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 S Plymouth Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 901 S Plymouth Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments
7643 S Stewart Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity