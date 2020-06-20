901 S Plymouth Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Located at the heart of Dearborn Park, this newly renovated apartment is a perfect combination of old time elegance and modern appeal. Completely redone kitchen with open design, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The apartment features beautiful hardwood throughout living room and bedrooms, 270 degree views of Dearborn Park and the downtown Chicago skyline, tons of natural light from its south exposure supplemented by contemporary LED lightings.



The building is very conveniently located – three blocks away from the iconic Grant Park, stones-throw away from the hustle and bustle of State Street and various L-trains, and less than a 10 minute walk from Jewel, Trader Joes, and Whole Foods. Did I mention that the building also comes with its very own swimming pool?



Originally priced at $2,550/month, we’re now offering discounts for early move ins by discounting rent down to only $2,450/month when you move in anytime between now and July 1st.



With all its glamor and the large discounts we’re offering, this apartment is a one of kind germ you do not want to miss. Come and see for yourself! In person and virtual tours (via Zoom or Skype) available.



For a preview of what the apartment looks like, check out its virtual tour at https://youtu.be/Sdu6d5AMjEM.