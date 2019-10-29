900 W NEWPORT

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Updated 4 bed 2 bath TOP FLOOR vintage unit in Lakeview/Boystown available immediately!

Extra large and nicely updated vintage unit available immediately in Lakeview/Boystown! This unit has it all--square footage, top floor, separate dining room, hardwood floors throughout, spacious 4 bedrooms with very tall ceilings, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and more. Walk to everything Lakeview has to offer--the el, restaurants, bars, theatres and beach. Laundry in basement, central heat/AC with exposed ductwork for a loft-like feel. Anchored by a beautiful stretch of shoreline to the east, Lakeview melds several distinct areas — East Lakeview, Central Lakeview, Boystown, and Wrigleyville. Go out for a drink, attend a Cub's game or hit the beach!! Available immediately!