900 W NEWPORT
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:09 PM

900 W NEWPORT

900 West Newport Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 West Newport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Updated 4 bed 2 bath TOP FLOOR vintage unit in Lakeview/Boystown available immediately!
Extra large and nicely updated vintage unit available immediately in Lakeview/Boystown! This unit has it all--square footage, top floor, separate dining room, hardwood floors throughout, spacious 4 bedrooms with very tall ceilings, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and more. Walk to everything Lakeview has to offer--the el, restaurants, bars, theatres and beach. Laundry in basement, central heat/AC with exposed ductwork for a loft-like feel. Anchored by a beautiful stretch of shoreline to the east, Lakeview melds several distinct areas &mdash; East Lakeview, Central Lakeview, Boystown, and Wrigleyville. Go out for a drink, attend a Cub's game or hit the beach!! Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 W NEWPORT have any available units?
900 W NEWPORT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 W NEWPORT have?
Some of 900 W NEWPORT's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 W NEWPORT currently offering any rent specials?
900 W NEWPORT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 W NEWPORT pet-friendly?
No, 900 W NEWPORT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 900 W NEWPORT offer parking?
No, 900 W NEWPORT does not offer parking.
Does 900 W NEWPORT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 W NEWPORT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 W NEWPORT have a pool?
No, 900 W NEWPORT does not have a pool.
Does 900 W NEWPORT have accessible units?
No, 900 W NEWPORT does not have accessible units.
Does 900 W NEWPORT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 W NEWPORT has units with dishwashers.
