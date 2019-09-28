All apartments in Chicago
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:13 PM

899 S PLYMOUTH COURT

899 South Plymouth Court · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

899 South Plymouth Court, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Enjoy tons of amenities in this 1 bed 1 bath south loop condo available 10/20!
Spacious South Loop 1 bed 1 bath available on 10/20! Hardwood entry and kitchen leads to carpeted living room and bedroom. Unit has a dishwasher, central heat/ac through the building and lots of storage in bedroom. Very clean--no pets and no pets have lived in the unit. Building boasts LOTS of amenities such as a pool with skyline views, grilling patio, bike room, fitness center, doorman, laundry room and on-site management. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT have any available units?
899 S PLYMOUTH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT have?
Some of 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
899 S PLYMOUTH COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT offer parking?
No, 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT has a pool.
Does 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT have accessible units?
No, 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 899 S PLYMOUTH COURT has units with dishwashers.
