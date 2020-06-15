All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
880 North Milwaukee Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:15 AM

880 North Milwaukee Avenue

880 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 645-7900
Location

880 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5N · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
sauna
Premium Penthouse! Expansive New Construction 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in luxury boutique elevator building set in River West at the gateway to River North & West Loop. EXTRA-WIDE floor plan! Expansive outdoor space including balcony off LR plus a huge, dedicated section of the rooftop deck with the most picturesque skylineviews available! - Elevator goes to Roof. Outfitted with Integrated kitchens from Archisesto featuring Open Shelving and Full Wall of Cabinetry, Quartz Waterfall Edge, Liebherr/Miele Appliances. Stained Hardwood floors throughout with layout to accommodate spacious living and dining area w/ Wet Bar, plus stunning Master Suite featuring huge walk-in closet & spa like baths finished in porcelain/quartz , 8 Ft SUV-sized steam shower complete with bench & niche . Organized closets throughout! Cove Accent lighting. Huge, private storage included. Attached heated garage parking available. 12 month lease or 24 month lease. Non Refundable Move In Fee, Application Fee $69 person. Pets with weight limit will be considered and additional fee's apply. 1 Garage space available for $175 per month. 1/2 month free (second month) for 13 month lease starting June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 North Milwaukee Avenue have any available units?
880 North Milwaukee Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 North Milwaukee Avenue have?
Some of 880 North Milwaukee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 North Milwaukee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
880 North Milwaukee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 North Milwaukee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 North Milwaukee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 880 North Milwaukee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 880 North Milwaukee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 880 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 North Milwaukee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 North Milwaukee Avenue have a pool?
No, 880 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 880 North Milwaukee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 880 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 880 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 North Milwaukee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
