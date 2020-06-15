880 North Milwaukee Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage hot tub new construction sauna

Premium Penthouse! Expansive New Construction 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in luxury boutique elevator building set in River West at the gateway to River North & West Loop. EXTRA-WIDE floor plan! Expansive outdoor space including balcony off LR plus a huge, dedicated section of the rooftop deck with the most picturesque skylineviews available! - Elevator goes to Roof. Outfitted with Integrated kitchens from Archisesto featuring Open Shelving and Full Wall of Cabinetry, Quartz Waterfall Edge, Liebherr/Miele Appliances. Stained Hardwood floors throughout with layout to accommodate spacious living and dining area w/ Wet Bar, plus stunning Master Suite featuring huge walk-in closet & spa like baths finished in porcelain/quartz , 8 Ft SUV-sized steam shower complete with bench & niche . Organized closets throughout! Cove Accent lighting. Huge, private storage included. Attached heated garage parking available. 12 month lease or 24 month lease. Non Refundable Move In Fee, Application Fee $69 person. Pets with weight limit will be considered and additional fee's apply. 1 Garage space available for $175 per month. 1/2 month free (second month) for 13 month lease starting June 1, 2020.