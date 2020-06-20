All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

874 W Lill Ave 3W

874 W Lill Ave · No Longer Available
Location

874 W Lill Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
new construction
Beautiful 2bed/2bath w/ dishwasher and fireplace! - Property Id: 282851

New Construction with parking and roof deck near brown line
Incredible high end apartment in the heart of Lincoln Park! This apartment features: - polished modern high-end finishes throughout - gleaming Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances - 2 full bathrooms, - 2 big bedrooms w/ great closet space (master suite with it's own bathroom) - Private balcony space - Fireplace - In-unit laundry - 1 Parking spot included - HWF on top floor - Radiant heat in the lower level tile floors. - NEW windows. - Central air. - Alarm system. - Walk to everything - Shopping, Nightlife and restaurants. - Less than 3 blocks to el train.

Feel free to reach out and ask for me!
773-947-4591
alondra@chicagoprg.com
Pioneer Realty Group!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282851
Property Id 282851

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5791496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 W Lill Ave 3W have any available units?
874 W Lill Ave 3W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 W Lill Ave 3W have?
Some of 874 W Lill Ave 3W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 W Lill Ave 3W currently offering any rent specials?
874 W Lill Ave 3W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 W Lill Ave 3W pet-friendly?
No, 874 W Lill Ave 3W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 874 W Lill Ave 3W offer parking?
Yes, 874 W Lill Ave 3W does offer parking.
Does 874 W Lill Ave 3W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 W Lill Ave 3W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 W Lill Ave 3W have a pool?
No, 874 W Lill Ave 3W does not have a pool.
Does 874 W Lill Ave 3W have accessible units?
No, 874 W Lill Ave 3W does not have accessible units.
Does 874 W Lill Ave 3W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 W Lill Ave 3W has units with dishwashers.
