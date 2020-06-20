874 W Lill Ave 3W

Amenities
Beautiful 2bed/2bath w/ dishwasher and fireplace! - Property Id: 282851
New Construction with parking and roof deck near brown line
Incredible high end apartment in the heart of Lincoln Park! This apartment features: - polished modern high-end finishes throughout - gleaming Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances - 2 full bathrooms, - 2 big bedrooms w/ great closet space (master suite with it's own bathroom) - Private balcony space - Fireplace - In-unit laundry - 1 Parking spot included - HWF on top floor - Radiant heat in the lower level tile floors. - NEW windows. - Central air. - Alarm system. - Walk to everything - Shopping, Nightlife and restaurants. - Less than 3 blocks to el train.
No Dogs Allowed
