All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 8709 S Exchange Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8709 S Exchange Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:27 AM

8709 S Exchange Ave

8709 South Exchange Avenue · (773) 542-3296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8709 South Exchange Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2 bed apartments (SMALL BEDROOMS). These units includes an updated eat-in kitchen, newly remodeled bath, spacious closets, roomy living room, appliances, hardwood floors,..... Available asap!!!

12 month lease required
$75 APPLICATION FEE!!!
Water is included
Must pay 1st and last month rent + move in fee in order to move in!!!!
$200 MOVE IN FEE!!!!!
Must make 2 times the rent amount Net
No evictions of felonies within the last 7 years
Must be 21 years old Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4202754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 S Exchange Ave have any available units?
8709 S Exchange Ave has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8709 S Exchange Ave have?
Some of 8709 S Exchange Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 S Exchange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8709 S Exchange Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 S Exchange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8709 S Exchange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8709 S Exchange Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8709 S Exchange Ave does offer parking.
Does 8709 S Exchange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 S Exchange Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 S Exchange Ave have a pool?
No, 8709 S Exchange Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8709 S Exchange Ave have accessible units?
No, 8709 S Exchange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 S Exchange Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8709 S Exchange Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8709 S Exchange Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
420 W. Surf
420 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity