8709 S Exchange Ave

Amenities
2 bed apartments (SMALL BEDROOMS). These units includes an updated eat-in kitchen, newly remodeled bath, spacious closets, roomy living room, appliances, hardwood floors,..... Available asap!!!
12 month lease required
$75 APPLICATION FEE!!!
Water is included
Must pay 1st and last month rent + move in fee in order to move in!!!!
$200 MOVE IN FEE!!!!!
Must make 2 times the rent amount Net
No evictions of felonies within the last 7 years
Must be 21 years old Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4202754)