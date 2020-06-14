8709 S Exchange Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

2 bed apartments (SMALL BEDROOMS). These units includes an updated eat-in kitchen, newly remodeled bath, spacious closets, roomy living room, appliances, hardwood floors,..... Available asap!!!



12 month lease required

$75 APPLICATION FEE!!!

Water is included

Must pay 1st and last month rent + move in fee in order to move in!!!!

$200 MOVE IN FEE!!!!!

Must make 2 times the rent amount Net

No evictions of felonies within the last 7 years

Must be 21 years old Accepts Section 8.



