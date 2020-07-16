All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

859 West Erie Street

859 West Erie Street · (800) 795-1010
Location

859 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Your new home awaits in an outstanding River West location within walking distance of Fulton Market and the best of the West Loop. This spacious two bed/two bath condo has fantastic city skyline views and tons of natural light. Recently painted, this home features recently purchased appliances along with granite countertops, hardwood floors, an in-unit washer/dryer and a large private balcony. The boutique building offers residents outstanding amenities including an elevator, exercise room, dog run AND a common roof top deck! A heated garage parking space and a storage unit are also included in rent. Located right off Milwaukee Avenue and a couple blocks walk to the Grand Avenue El stop, you'll have easy access to the Kennedy/Dan Ryan/Eisenhower AND Stevenson. Don't miss out on this fantastic condo in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Chicago!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 West Erie Street have any available units?
859 West Erie Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 West Erie Street have?
Some of 859 West Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 West Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
859 West Erie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 West Erie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 West Erie Street is pet friendly.
Does 859 West Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 859 West Erie Street offers parking.
Does 859 West Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 859 West Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 West Erie Street have a pool?
No, 859 West Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 859 West Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 859 West Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 859 West Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 West Erie Street has units with dishwashers.
