859 West Erie Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym parking garage

Your new home awaits in an outstanding River West location within walking distance of Fulton Market and the best of the West Loop. This spacious two bed/two bath condo has fantastic city skyline views and tons of natural light. Recently painted, this home features recently purchased appliances along with granite countertops, hardwood floors, an in-unit washer/dryer and a large private balcony. The boutique building offers residents outstanding amenities including an elevator, exercise room, dog run AND a common roof top deck! A heated garage parking space and a storage unit are also included in rent. Located right off Milwaukee Avenue and a couple blocks walk to the Grand Avenue El stop, you'll have easy access to the Kennedy/Dan Ryan/Eisenhower AND Stevenson. Don't miss out on this fantastic condo in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Chicago!